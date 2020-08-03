The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has a lot of people trying new things — including Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose.

"I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now," Clarkson shared with fans on Aug. 1, though she unfortunately did not include a photo of the 6-year-old girl's new hairdo.

It sounds as if River is really feeling her new style, as Mom explains she's, "Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening."

The "Piece by Piece" hitmaker was sure to preemptively stop haters in their tracks, tweeting:

“Before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint."

Clarkson has been through turbulent times in recent months. In June, the Grammy winner revealed that she had filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two children. The couple married in Tennessee in 2013 and are parents to River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Blackstock.

"Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight about the demise of The Voice coach’s marriage. "They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental. The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse."

According to various reports, the couple is now working toward a joint custody agreement for River and Remy.

