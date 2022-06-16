Faith Hill stars alongside husband Tim McGraw in the breakout Western television series 1883, which serves as a prequel to Yellowstone. Although Hill is one of the main stars of the drama, in a new interview, she reveals there was a time when she wasn't sure she wanted to act in a major production ever again.

Hill is predominantly known for her country music career, but she has also had a handful of acting gigs in television and movies. One of her biggest roles was her film debut, appearing alongside Nicole Kidman, Bette Midler, Matthew Broderick and more in 2004's The Stepford Wives. After that role, however, Hill vowed she would never appear in another Hollywood movie, and her interest in acting in general decreased.

"I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast," Hill shares with Kelly Clarkson on a recent episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show. "It wasn't the best experience, so I said I will never, ever, ever, ever do anything like that — a movie. It took so long. The waiting for me...I cannot. I have to be busy doing stuff."

Hill didn't swear off acting completely after the film, starring in an independent movie called Dixieland in 2015, but 1883 is the only major production she's starred in since then. The singer told Clarkson that she had been sent scripts and offered roles in other productions, but 1883 stood out to her and McGraw.

"For the script to have been so incredibly well written, I honestly had never read anything like it," she says. "We just made the decision to do it."

Hill and McGraw are married in real life, and they play married couple James and Margaret Dutton in 1883. However, Hill says she had one rule when she took the role in the series: she and McGraw never practice their lines together.

"My rule with Tim, I said, 'Look, if we're going to do this together, we cannot run lines together, ever,'" says Hill. "We cannot talk about the scene that we're filming tomorrow, ever."

"That was, in my opinion, the only way for me to make it feel real and authentic," she continues. "It had to be when the cameras were rolling. We're on set, roll."