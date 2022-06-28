Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been happily married for more than 25 years, but there's another big 25-year milestone coming up for the couple, too: The 25th anniversary of their first duet, "It's Your Love."

Released the year after they tied the knot, "It's Your Love" was the first of many collaborations for the superstar couple. They would go on to release hits and fan-favorites including "Let's Make Love," "Angry All the Time" and "Meanwhile Back at Mama's," but there's always been something special about their first love ballad together: Not only did "It's Your Love" win them Single, Song, Video and Vocal Event of the Year at the ACM Awards, but it also spent six weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and even charted inside the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Then there was the song's music video. Set inside a candlelight-filled, opulent mansion, McGraw and Hill play the roles of two lovers enjoying a romantic evening, dressed to the nines as they serenade each other and dance their way through the halls.

McGraw wears a svelte black suit and cowboy hat in the video, while Hill dons a glamorous, gold silk dress. But there's a secret about that dress, the couple revealed to ET Online during a recent conversation on the carpet of the UK Paramount+ launch event.

"I was so pregnant. It was...special," Hill says with a laugh, thinking back to the video shoot. That part is no secret — in the video, Hill is noticeably pregnant with the couple's first daughter, Gracie — but what fans might not know is a little detail that had to be edited out of the video thanks to her pregnancy cravings.

"What I remember specifically was Faith was craving milkshakes when we were shooting the video," McGraw recounts. "She had a milkshake when we were shooting the video, and she had a, what do you call that dress you were wearing?"

"It was silk, yeah," Hill chimes in.

"If you look really closely, in a few shots, you'll see a milkshake stain," McGraw goes on to say, before breaking into a laugh as Hill corrects him. "No, they took that out, babe," she says.

But McGraw's sticking to his guns on this memory: "You can still see it," he adds.

For their latest team-up, McGraw and Hill turned to acting: They co-star as James and Margaret Dutton in the Paramount+ Yellowstone limited series prequel, 1883.