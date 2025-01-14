Family Dodges Gunshots From Neighbor While Sledding in Tennessee

A beautiful winter day meant for fun in the snow turned very scary for a family in Tennessee.

Per local affiliate WKRN, the incident occurred Friday (Jan. 10) when parents took their four children to sled on a hill in their neighborhood.

While playing, the family reportedly heard gunshots coming from a nearby home. The mother immediately saw snow kick up near her 1-year-old son, which caused her to be in serious fear for his life. She quickly realized the snow flying up was from bullets hitting it.

Startled, the parents shouted toward the source of the gunfire, urging the man to stop. The man shooting, later identified as Benjamin Cook, allegedly accused the family of being on his property, though they insisted otherwise.

Fearing for their safety, the parents quickly gathered their children and things and ran to their home, where they contacted law enforcement. Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in Harrison, just outside Chattanooga.

Officers confirmed that the family had not been on Cook’s property during the incident. Authorities arrested Cook, charging him with six counts of aggravated assault, with the possibility of additional charges pending further investigation.

During their inquiry, deputies spoke with Cook and saw pictures from a neighbor that showed him dressed in similar clothing and carrying a rifle in the woods. Law enforcement got a search warrant for Cook's home, where they reportedly discovered several rifles.

Although this was a horrifying experience, the family's scary day could have been much worse. Hopefully this neighbor stays far away from any more of their family activities.