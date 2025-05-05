Family Sued for Using Basketball Hoop in Their Own Driveway

So much for friendly neighbors: One Minnesota family is facing a lawsuit from their next door neighbors due to the location of their children's basketball hoop.

The Moedings live in St. Louis Park, a suburb of Minneapolis-St.Paul in Minnesota. Years ago, the couple installed a basketball hoop for their two young boys as a way for them to stay active.

Roughly a year ago, new neighbors Julia and Fred Ramos moved into the house next door and began to inquire about the location of the basketball goal. A quick land survey found that the hoop was actually 6 in. too close to the property line, so with the city's approval, the Moedings moved it to a spot not too far away.

But the problem was not solved with the fix.

The Ramoses then filed a restraining order against the Moeding husband, claiming that he was harassing them when he retrieved basketballs from the yard. The request was quickly dismissed in court with prejudice.

Still, the Ramos couple have pressed on, filing a lawsuit against the Moeding family and the city of St. Louis Park.

They've even asked the court for a temporary injunction to prevent the boys from playing basketball in their own driveway. The neighbors cite safety concerns with the kids running into their yard in order to fetch balls that go awry.

Reporters have asked the neighbors behind the lawsuit for comment to no avail. The Moedings say that this continued endeavor has taken a lot of out them, and others have created an online fundraiser to help with legal costs.

