Fantasy Football Loser Doomed to Spend All Day at Jason Aldean’s Bar

When it comes to fantasy football, sometimes it's not so much about winning as it is about not losing. These days, the punishments for finishing last in a league seem to be more motivating than the actual prize money!

As winners (and losers) of fantasy football seasons are being determined all over the country, one man has served out his punishment at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville.

He goes by @stoned_titan on X, where he documented the entire ordeal.

"My fantasy football punishment has arrived," the football fans writes. "Punishment: Stay at Jason Aldean's on Broadway in Nashville from open to close. (10AM - 3PM)."

"Rules: A beer - removes 30 minutes. A shot of rumple - removes an hour. No leaving the bar for any reason."

We should probably specify that "rumple" means Rumple Minze, which is the equivalent of drinking peppermint mouthwash.

The man gave updates throughout his experience. It turns out he did not opt to drink beer at any point throughout the day, but he did give in to the Rumple Minze shots. In fact, he took 13 shots during his time there.

According to the rules, he was able to knock off 13 hours of his stay, but he didn't provide an update as to how his stomach felt after all that minty liquid.

His tab — not including food — at the end of his stay totaled $169. Based on the timestamps on his bill, he closed out at 6:56PM. Since the bar opened at 10AM, that means he spent nearly nine hours at Jason Aldean's, which is probably a good thing, since he needed to spread out those shots a little bit.

He also made sure to update his followers letting them know he got home safely.

The bar responded to his tweet, writing, "See ya next year buddy!"

"Under these circumstances? I hope not," he responded with a crying laughing emoji.