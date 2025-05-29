Confirmed: Farmer Colton Has a New Girlfriend

Farmer Wants a Wife star Colton Hendricks chose Zoe at the end of Season 3, but he just confirmed they've broken up.

Fans started to speculate whether the pair was still together after the finale, when Zoe posted about her experience on the show, but not necessarily about Colton. The Season 3 finale was filmed last fall.

"A beautiful ending to an unforgettable journey," Zoe wrote on social media last week, sharing photos taken during filming. "Forever grateful for this moment, everything it has taught me, and all the incredible people I met along the way."

Yeah, that didn’t leave anyone with confirmed answers about their relationship.

But Colton has since made it clear where he stands, posting video of a woman who is not Zoe, riding a horse.

"My baby, she makes me feel like a king," he wrote, describing a woman we've since learned is named Cassie.

Fans in the comments section of his post are understandably confused — some excited, but many others questioning why he went on a reality show to find love if he was going to break it off with his chosen woman soon after.

The videos he's been posting find him on his farm, but with Cassie, rather than Zoe. They're cleaning horse stables together, and he's even teaching her to ride on his property — a backdrop that became quite familiar to fans during his season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

We didn't want to assume, so we reached out to ask Farmer Colton about this mystery girl, and he was happy to confirm she's his girlfriend.

"We are dating," he shares with Taste of Country.

It's not evident how Colton met Cassie, but it's official, ladies: He's taken.

So far, only two of the four Season 3 farmers' relationships have lasted: John and Claire and Matt and Chelsi are still together, respectively.

Like Colton and Zoe, Jay and Grace could not make it work.