‘Farmer Wants a Wife': Lily Calls Out John, Says He’s a Fake Farmer

Farmer John ultimately chose Claire at the end of the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife. It was down to Lily Ayres and Claire Dirette, and fans were surprised by his decision.

Based on her latest TikTok posts, Lily is feeling like she ended up on the right side of that choice.

In a recent TikTok video, she plays into a trend called “Propaganda I Fell For,” and it has everything to do with her experience and her assigned farmer, John.

The "propaganda" she says she fell for: Farmer Wants a Wife as a show, and "Farmer John being a real farmer," she writes.

This trend typically involves people sharing things they believed or idealized because of media, marketing, or social pressure — only to later realize those beliefs were exaggerated, false, or manipulative.

So, she went into Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife believing that she would actually find love with a real farm boy, but according to her, that didn't happen — and he isn't.

"Yes the fake tan allegations are correct," she writes as the caption of her post, insinuating that even his tan is fake.

The comments section of her post is full of "Team Lily" fans, writing things like:

“I knew he wasn’t a real farmer when he said he was also in law school and living in his parents mansion."

As of now, Lily hasn't spilled more tea, but her friends' TikTok posts allude to more tea that could be spilled in the future, should she want to. "The Farmer Wants a Wife tea be crazy," her friend says.

As of now, Claire and John are still together. Filming wrapped last fall, and the finale episode aired last month.