The Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife truly shocked Farmer John fans. There was an overwhelming amount of chatter online that he would end up picking Lily, but he didn't.

Fans felt like John and Lily's personal goals and values aligned, whereas Claire was transparent that faith isn’t as convicting for her as it is for John.

However, John pushed those differences aside, selecting Claire in the end.

“Claire and I got along on a more surface level,” John told Taste of Country’s Adison Haager in a sit-down interview. “Her and I made each other laugh a lot, just generally had a good time together.”

While the farmer did choose her in the end, he clarified it wasn’t an easy, clear-cut choice since the beginning. It took a minute for him to get there.

“It got down pretty close at the end,” he begins. “Once it was just Claire and Lily, we got a lot of time together off camera to hang out, but they [producers] were careful to not allow us to talk about anything that would have probably furthered a relationship that would have been good to see on camera.”

In those more casual situations, John felt himself leaning more toward Claire, rather than Lily.

“I started to build what felt like a friendship,” John says in regard to Claire. “I think that’s a good starting point for any relationship.”

"I’m a Catholic guy, and I’m sure Claire understands that too,” John explains. "That stuff takes a lot of time. We got to know each other over a month, so there is still al lot of time to see where this goes and enjoy each other's company. That stuff is for down the line, we will hold off for now."

When he says "hold off," he means moving in together. They'll continue their Chicago-to-St. Louis commute for now — a little more than four hours separate them by car.

“We've been trying to stay on some sort of a schedule,” Claire shares. “We thought it was going to be hard, [but] I think the hardest part is not being able to be out in public, especially in Chicago."

As for the other farmers from Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife, Colton ultimately chose Zoe, Jay chose Grace and Matt took home Chelsi.

