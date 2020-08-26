Poll: What’s Your Favorite Chris Stapleton Song?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

Chris Stapleton is releasing a new song this week. To build anticipation, he did what many artists are doing now: He wiped his social media accounts clean and posted a teaser.

Stapleton is no stranger to being mysterious, that's one of the things I like about him and his music, it's different than anything else. If I had to choose just one Chris Stapleton song that was my favorite, I would say "Tennessee Whiskey," that's mine and my wife's jam.

I can't wait to hear this whole new project that he is working on, I have to wonder if there were any songs written during quarantine? Are there going to be any collaborations or duets?

What is your favorite Stapleton song?