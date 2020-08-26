Poll: What’s Your Favorite Chris Stapleton Song?
Chris Stapleton is releasing a new song this week. To build anticipation, he did what many artists are doing now: He wiped his social media accounts clean and posted a teaser.
Stapleton is no stranger to being mysterious, that's one of the things I like about him and his music, it's different than anything else. If I had to choose just one Chris Stapleton song that was my favorite, I would say "Tennessee Whiskey," that's mine and my wife's jam.
I can't wait to hear this whole new project that he is working on, I have to wonder if there were any songs written during quarantine? Are there going to be any collaborations or duets?
What is your favorite Stapleton song?
Chris Stapleton's Best Songs, According to Fans, Readers and Our Staff: