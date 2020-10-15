Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

Brothers Osborne just dropped their new album Skeletons earlier this month, and their new single "All Night" is all over country radio. We recently had Brothers Osborne on Taste of Country Nights, and they said that that song is so detailed and intricate that it's difficult to play live, but they're excited to whenever it is safe to play shows again.

Luke Combs continues to drop heat on us in 2020; recently added to country radio is his slow ballad called "Better Together." Laine Hardy, Sam Hunt and Danielle Bradbery also shared new radio songs in October.

Andrew Jannakos, “Gone Too Soon”

Ashley McBryde, “Martha Divine”

Bon Jovi, Jennifer Nettles, “Do What You Can”

Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

Caylee Hammack, “Just Friends”

Chris Janson, “Waitin’ On 5”

Cody Johnson (Feat. Reba McEntire), “Dear Rodeo”

Danielle Bradbery, “Girls in My Hometown”

Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live”

High Valley, “Grew Up On That”

John Rich, “Earth to God”

Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

Kane Brown, “Worship You”

Keith Urban, Pink, “One Too Many”

Laine Hardy, “Tiny Town”

Luke Combs, “Better Together”

Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”

Robert Counts, “What Do I Know”

Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy In the ‘90s”

Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

Travis Tritt, “Ghost Town Nation”