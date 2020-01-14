Poll: What Was the First Country CD You Ever Bought?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Before CDs, there were records, 8-tracks and cassettes. Now, the music we mostly consume comes to us digitally, on our phones or computers. Think back to when CDs were popular, when you used to go to the music store to get your music. Can you remember what your first country CD purchase was?

I asked Amber, my co-host, and she said her first ever country CD purchase Shania Twain's Come on Over. She said every single song on that CD was amazing, and she still loves it to this day.

My first ever country CD purchase was Garth Brooks' No Fences album. I remember being on the school bus and singing "Friends in Low Places" every single day on our way home from school. I asked my parents for it for Christmas that year, and they got it for me!

What about you? What was the first ever country CD you ever purchased?