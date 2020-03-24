Florida Georgia Line hope to help your isolation blues with a brand new song. "I Love My Country" is expected Friday (March 27), the duo share via Instagram.

"We've been in here working on our new album, jamming and having a good time," Tyler Hubbard says in a video posted to their official duo account. "We can’t wait any longer. We’ve gotta get some new music out to our fans."

"This song could not be more appropriate for a time like now," he adds, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. "We're all living in uncertain times or quarantined, not really sure what the future holds. But we’re still loving life, still having a good time and this song really, really does that for us. It brings us so much joy and makes us feel so good, and we hope it does the same for you guys."

"I Love My Country" is a first taste of Florida Georgia Line's upcoming fifth studio album, which is rumored to be releasing in late 2020.

Earlier this month, Florida Georgia Line had to close their Nashville bar and restaurant, FGL House, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The duo's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard donated $1,000 of their own money to each of their 117 employees to help them limp along after the venue shut down indefinitely.

At the time of this article's publication, there is no set date for FGL House — or any of the other Broadway bars and restaurants — to open back up. Nashville is under a shelter-in-place order, meaning people have been instructed to stay home unless leaving is absolutely necessary.