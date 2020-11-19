There is nothing like a father/daughter relationship — and a recent video of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard with his daughter Olivia confirms that statement.

Sadly, Hubbard contracted COVID-19 just days before FGL were scheduled to perform during the 2020 CMA Awards, resulting in not only having to pull out of the show, but also having to quarantine on his tour bus away from wife Hayley, daughter Olivia (2), son Luca (15 months), and newborn Atlas.

Both Tyler and Hayley documented their lives in quarantine over the past two weeks, both equally missing family time together. Hayley often posted moments of Olivia and Luca eagerly awaiting the moment they could officially hug their daddy.

“They knock on his door every day hoping it’s the day they get to hug him,” Hayley posted on Instagram.

Hubbard put his time in isolation to use, cranking out new songs. Finally, after 14 days without contact with his family, Hubbard got to go home.

One of the songs Hubbard wrote during quarantine was for little Olivia — a song that, regardless if you have children or not, will leave your eyes a little misty.

“Thank God for Little Girls” is all about who his two-year-old daughter is and what she means to him. Hubbard posted an intimate video of the two listening to the song together when he first played it for his little girl.

“I got to share a song with Liv that I wrote for her over quarantine with some friends @lorimckennama and @davebarnesmusic,” he writes in the video caption. “This is one of my favorite moments with her so far. Thanks for capturing it @hayley_hubbard ... I’m not crying.....You’re crying.”

The snuggly moment was precious as a smile spread across Olivia’s face when she caught that her dad’s lyrics were about her.

“But I like that song for me. I can keep it — forever and forever,” Olivia adorably states at the end.

We're pretty sure anyone who makes it to the end of the video to hear that is already in a puddle of happy tears. Who knows? This might be the singer’s daddy/daughter dance at Olivia’s wedding one day ... at least, we sure hope so!