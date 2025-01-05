Does Forrie J. Smith Know Something We Don’t About the Future of ‘Yellowstone’?

The finale episode of Yellowstone may have aired, but does that mean the series is really over? Well...maybe not, if you ask cowboy and actor Forrie J. Smith.

Smith -- who plays senior ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone -- shared a cryptic message for fans of the show as part of a video he posted to social media wishing his followers a happy New Year.

"God bless y'all, Happy New Year's, and hey, Yellowstone addicts: I would stay together," Smith said. "One, out of honor to [a late superfan and fan group creator] Cody Ring. And two, Taylor Sheridan, he ain't said it's over.

"I don't...you know," Smith trailed off with a smile, hinting that he might know something further -- but when it comes to the specifics, his lips are sealed.

The Yellowstone universe has always been far-reaching, with a variety of spin-offs and prequels. Country fans might be most familiar with 1883, a prequel series that starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

There are more stories still to be told. Paramount has announced an upcoming Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison, which will star Michelle Pfeiffer, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox.

Deadline has also reported on another sequel in the works, indicating that Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have signed on to continue their roles.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 is also set to get another season, and show creator Taylor Sheridan is reportedly on an addition prequel titled 1944. No additional information has been made available about that show.

Other rumored Sheridan-backed spinoffs include a project called 6666, which the show creator has reportedly been working on for years, and 2024. According to some reports, the latter series has since had a title change to The Madison, making it the show Paramount has already announced.

It's unclear whether one of those projects was what Smith was alluding to in his video message, or whether he was talking about a brand-new project -- or even more episodes of Yellowstone itself.

Yellowstone concluded with an extra-long Season 5 finale episode on Dec. 15. The final episode bid a final farewell to the show's patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and delivered the much-anticipated death of one of its most controversial characters, Jamie Dutton.