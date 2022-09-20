Fox's new drama series Monarch is all about the lives of a fictional A-List country music family, so it's only fitting that the show delivers some music — and so far, each episode has gotten its own soundtrack EP featuring songs from that installment of the show.

The EP for Episode 2 is available now, featuring a cover of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," performed by the show's cast. The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge" also gets a cover performance in this episode, as does Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." Series star Trace Adkins also performs "Photograph" in the episode, and his rendition is on the EP, too.

Also featured is an original song titled "The Card You Gamble," performed by Monarch star Anna Friel. Friel plays Nicolette "Nikki" Roman on the show, the daughter who struggles to live up to the legacies of her country superstar parents, Albie and Dottie Roman (played by Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon.)

The next episode of Monarch airs on Tuesday (Sept. 20), and it'll feature a very special cameo: Twain is set to appear on the show. A short clip aired ahead of the show shows Twain's character sitting in a dressing room, objecting to covering one of Dottie Roman's songs

Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker are two more stars set to make guest appearances throughout the course of Monarch's first season. Martina McBride made a cameo in Episode 1.