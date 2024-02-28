Fox News host Jesse Watters was vacationing in style in his $1.65 million beach house in an exclusive part of New Jersey. Pictures of the property show a cozy getaway that's a perfect mix of luxurious and charming.

The 45-year-old host of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News owned a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,044-square-foot beach house in Beach Haven, N.J., just a short walk to the ocean.

The lavish vacation home was updated in recent years, and the top-notch amenities include:

Completely renovated kitchen with custom cabinets.

Wine refrigerator and granite countertops.

Fully renovated master bathroom with walk-in shower.

Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private deck.

According to Realtor.com, Watters first listed his luxurious beach house for $1.85 million in 2022. He later reduced the price by $50,000, and the property sold for $1.65 million in April of 2023.

Watters subsequently purchased a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,296-square-foot mansion in New Jersey, where he now lives with his family.

Watters began his career with Fox News by making frequent appearances on The O'Reilly Factor. That turned into his own show, Watters' World, in 2015. Watters joined the cast of The Five in 2017, and Jesse Watters Primetime launched in January of 2022.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Jesse Watters' New Jersey beach house and his current mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside homes belong to Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Sean Hannity.

