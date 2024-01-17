Fox News host Jesse Watters lives the high life in a massive mansion in New Jersey, and pictures show a home that is perfect for one of the network's most successful news personalities.

The 45-year-old host of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News and his wife, Emma, previously lived in a ritzy condo in New York City before purchasing their 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,296-square-foot mansion in neighboring New Jersey.

The monolithic stone mansion sits on 5.64 acres of carefully sculpted grounds. Porches wrap all the way around the exterior of both floors of the residence, giving it the feel of a Southern antebellum mansion, while the interior consists of nothing but high-end finishes.

The front door steps into a soaring two-story foyer highlighted by marble floors and a sweeping staircase.

Other highlights of the estate include:

12-foot ceilings

Eight wood-burning fireplaces

Formal living and dining rooms

A formal library

An oversized kitchen with two islands and high-end appliances

A large primary suite with a sitting area, a terrace and a walk-in closet

A home theater

A wine cellar

A carriage house with guest quarters

Watters began his career with Fox News by making frequent appearances on The O'Reilly Factor. That turned into his own show, Watters' World, in 2015. Watters joined the cast of The Five in 2017, and Jesse Watters Primetime launched in January of 2022.

