You know when you ask mom for fast food and she tells you, "we have that at home"? But you know she is lying? You'll understand my pain here.

Frankie Jonas and Harper Grace came through the Taste of Country studios to talk about their new collaboration single “IDK,” and while Jonas was in, I asked him what his go-to late night fast food snack is.

His order of three coney dogs from Skyline Chili was going to be a hard one to nail down. If you don’t know, Skyline is a regional fast food spot based out of Cincinnati, Ohio and doesn’t sprawl too far outside of the area.

But they do offer some of their menu choices in the frozen aisle of some grocery stores, and that is where I thought I had struck gold.

According to the box, I was about to sit down and get a full helping of what looked to be a spaghetti and chili mashup loaded with cheese, but that is not what I unboxed.

Now I have had Skyline before. The real thing can be fantastic, especially if you know what you are doing when you order. If you add cheese, that’s getting it with cheese and chili. If you go four-way, you are adding in either onions or beans, and if you want to get real frisky, you go with the five-way and get it with everything.

But nothing was saving this frozen mess. Still, I tried as hard as I could. I’m sure when Frankie Jonas is going through Ohio or Kentucky, he will get it hot and fresh and be happy, but this, as a frozen experiment, was a miss for me.

