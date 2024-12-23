University of Texas mascot Bevo won't be allowed on the sidelines of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the reason is one anyone who's every been snubbed by anything can recognize as B-S.

There's simply not enough room.

Texas and Arizona State University will face each other during the Jan. 1 Peach Bowl.

The game is being held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It's a two million square foot stadium with seating capacity for up to 75,000 fans for football.

"But the unfortunate reality is there simply is not enough room on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium," a statement reads.

Bevo is a live steer that weighs about 1,700 pounds. While that sounds dangerous, he's well-acquainted with football sidelines having roamed since 2016.

Related: These 20 Country Songs Know How Bevo Feels

This is the 15th Bevo mascot. The tradition runs to the early 1900s and it's hard to find any confirmed incidents of the steer having a negative interaction within humans. Texas Monthly once assembled a batch of rumored Bevo micro-aggressions, including an incident with SMU cheerleaders (Bevo II) and another with Baylor's band (Bevo V).

Five years ago, the current Bevo took issue with the Georgia Bulldog and it's hard to look past this when considering why this bowl game — which takes place in Georgia for a chance to perhaps play University of Georgia — isn't allowing him to be present.

Here is the official statement from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It includes the above line about "no room" plus a few words about stadium constraints and prioritizing the safety of Bevo, players, cameras, cheerleaders and photographers.

"We unfortunately will not be able to have Bevo on the field at the CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl."

It didn't take long for fans to pile on. A #FreeBevo movement has begun on social media. However most people just wanted to tell these jokes.

"Serious question ... couldn't someone with a sideline pass just claim him as an ESA?" one person asks.

"Wow the fix is in. Bevo incredibly important for the longhorns nickel package," says another.

Many wondered about Matthew McConaughey's status for the game. Others simply shouted "Shame!" or "Do better!" One fan played brands against each other by saying, "@Popeyes would never."

And then there is the obvious. Chick-fil-A is notoriously welcoming of cows. In fact a cow is the basis of their marketing campaign.