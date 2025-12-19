After reports surfaced that a plane registered to NASCAR driver Greg Biffle had crashed Thursday morning (Dec. 18) in North Carolina, authorities later confirmed the heartbreaking news that Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their children, Ryder and Emma, were among those killed in the accident.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash occurred as the aircraft was attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport, just moments after taking off from the same runway.

WBTV News in Charlotte, N.C., shared doorbell camera footage that captured the final moments before the impact, showing the plane engulfed in flames as it hit the ground.

What Can Be Seen on The Greg Biffle Plane Crash Video?

Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The 20-second clip begins with the aircraft already on the ground, sliding down the runway with a trail of flames behind it. Thick black smoke quickly rises, forming a heavy cloud that spreads across the area within seconds. Even after the plane moves out of the frame, burning jet fuel can still be seen on the runway surface.

What Caused Greg Biffle's Plane to Crash?

The cause of the crash is under investigation however several local meteorologists have noted particularly unfavorable weather.

That might or might not have played a factor in the plane's crash as Biffle was an experienced pilot who flew his personal helicopter to aid support after Hurricane Helene in 2024.

What Did Greg Biffle Accomplish in NASCAR?

Biffle, known to some as "The Biff" was a highly-decorated and respected driver within the NASCAR community. He was named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list in 2023, in celebration of the sport’s diamond anniversary.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame director, Winston Kelley, issued a statement about the incident that killed the NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee.

"First and foremost, on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to the Biffle, Grossu and Dutton families on the tragic passing of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, son Ryder and daughter Emma as well as NASCAR veteran Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and son Jack.

Greg’s accomplishments are extensive, as represented by his nomination to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, but eclipsed by the quality person he was.

Greg was recognized with the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Myers Brothers Award in 2024 and North Carolina Motorsports Association’s (NCMA) Philanthropy Award in 2025 for his extraordinary work delivering supplies to the thousands of people impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

In NASCAR, Greg was the 2002 NASCAR Busch (now O’Reilly Auto Parts) series champion and 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck series champion, the first driver to win the championship in both of those series. He won 56 races in NASCAR’s national series, 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series, 20 in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 17 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In 2023 during NASCAR’s diamond anniversary, he was named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.

Both his record across NASCAR’s national series and his reputation as one of NASCAR’s most versatile drivers validates his nomination for the NASCAR Hall of Fame and selection as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.

Greg and his wife Cristina were also ardent supporters of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation participating in numerous fundraisers to assist children most in need through the Hall’s educational programming.

NASCAR is and has always been a family sport and we are devasted by this loss. Their legacy and the incredible influence they left will be forever remembered and engrained in our hearts and minds."