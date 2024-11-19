‘Friday Night Lights’ Is Reportedly Getting a Reboot

The story of Friday Night Lights is reportedly headed into overtime.

The television drama following a high school football team in the state of Texas is the latest series to be getting the reboot treatment.

Originally reported by Puck, Friday Night Lights is in the works at Universal Television. Deadline has since confirmed the show's new concept is currently being shopped around.

While fans have begged for a reboot of either the early 2000s series and/or the 2004 movie, this new installment is expected to be different than the original. Early reports suggest the reboot will follow a completely new storyline and will feature a new cast of characters.

What Is Friday Night Lights?

The show Friday Night Lights premiered in 2006 on NBC and centered around the high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. Viewers tuned in to watch head coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) lead the Panthers through the ups and downs of the season in a town that lives and dies by the team's success.

Other cast members included Connie Britton, Minka Kelly, Taylor Kitsch and Jesse Plemons.

The concept was based on a book by H.G. Bissinger, Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream. The book was written about a real team — Permian High School in Odessa, Texas — who made a run for the 1988 Texas State Championship.

The book was turned into a movie starring Bill Bob Thornton in 2004. The movie Friday Night Lights as well as the subsequent television show are both available to stream on Netflix.