Major Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine Recall Because They Could Contain Wood Fragments

Another food recall has been issued, this time for Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine frozen meals, which could contain wood-like fragments.

People have bitten into these wood hunks, which is what led to the recall.

According to Nestle's website, they are initiating a voluntary recall of a limited run of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals due to a potential presence of wood-like material.

This recall is isolated to batches of the following items:

  • Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli
  • Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
  • Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
  • Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024-March 2025

If you didn't already know, ingesting wood fragments isn't ideal for the human digestive system. Object fragments in frozen meals create a choking hazard and could potentially cause internal injuries if consumed.

What in the world happened here? Was someone putting more mulch into the gardens at Nestle and stopped to take a break and somehow it landed into batches of food? Or maybe a piece of a machine or something that holds it in place broke off and caused the wood-like fragments to get into the food?

The company is still determining how the contamination occurred and is working with the FDA and USDA to ensure safety measures are in place.

According to Forbes, if you have one of these recalled frozen meals, check the batch code on the packaging and do not eat the product, even if it looks fine. Return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund or replacement.

If you have questions, contact Nestle USA at (800) 681-1676.

