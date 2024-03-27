Brother of Late ‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown Shares Heartbreaking Message

Hunter Brown has shared his first public message following the tragic death of his younger brother, Sister Wives star Garrison Brown.

Garrison's body was found March 5 in Flagstaff, Ariz., following an apparent suicide. He was one of six kids for parents Kody and Janelle Brown, who were featured on the hit TLC show about polygamy, Sister Wives.

The show has chronicled the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four current and ex-wives, along with their 18 children, since 2010.

Garrison Brown's Brother Speaks Out

Hunter Brown took to Instagram this week to honor his late brother.

"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read," he starts in his post, which features several photos of the brothers together through the years.

The 27-year-old goes on to say that Garrison "has always been and will always be a huge part of my life."

"I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones."

Kody Brown's Rocky Relationship, Onscreen Disagreements With Garrison

Gabriel, a former U.S. National Guard member, had what appeared to be a rocky onscreen relationship with family patriarch Kody Brown, as did Hunter.

People called out a 2023 episode of the show when both brothers had difficulties with the way their father handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janelle and Kody separated in December 2022. Both acknowledged the boys' strained relationship with their father on the show, with Janelle telling the camera Garrison "just seems angry or sadder."

In a later episode, Kody said that he hadn't been in touch with the boys "for quite a while."

Garrison's parents made a joint post on Instagram following his death, saying, "he was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Died in 2024 Take a moment to remember the country artists, songwriters and industry members who died in 2024. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak