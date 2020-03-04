PBS in Austin is moving to a new studio after more than 50 years, and Garth Brooks is helping say goodbye to the original studio home of Austin City Limits with a very special performance.

The 58-year-old country megastar will take the stage for the final broadcast from Studio 6A on the University of Texas Austin campus. "Farewell to Studio 6A: An Evening with Garth Brooks" is set to take place on May 24.

Brooks first performed on Austin City Limits during Season 15 in 1990, and he returned to the ACL stage in 2000 to both open and close the show's Season 25 in two separate hour-long appearances.

“Thirty years ago, Garth made history when he stepped onto the Austin City Limits stage for the first time, and since then he has become one of the biggest worldwide stars in music history,” ACL executive producer Terry Lickona says in a press release. “We are thrilled and honored to have him return and make history once again, with the final performance ever on a stage that was the original home for what’s become the longest-running music series on television."

Austin PBS station KLRU-TV is moving to a new studio facility on the Austin Community College Highland Campus in the fall. The more modern, larger facility encompasses a state-of-the-art broadcast studio, and it also includes a community space that will allow PBS in Austin to "create new initiatives."

A limited number of individual seat packages to the "Farewell to Studio 6A: An Evening with Garth Brooks" performance are currently available, beginning at $2,500 per ticket. All of the proceeds from the special concert event are slated to benefit Austin PBS’s Moving Forward capital campaign to support funding for the new facilities.

Austin City Limits will continue to tape at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin, where it's resided for the last decade after outgrowing Studio 6A.

Brooks is also set to continue his Stadium Tour in 2020, as well as his Dive Bar Tour of more intimate venues.

