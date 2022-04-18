Garth Brooks has a very clear vision for his new bar and restaurant coming to downtown Nashville's Lower Broadway. In an April 15 press conference, the country star shared his hopes for the space.

"I want the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks," Brooks says. "I want a place where you go, where you feel good, feel safe and everybody’s got good manners."

Earlier this month, the 60-year-old star confirmed his plans to build and open a three-story "entertainment concept" to be located at 411 Broadway, in the former location of Nashville's unique bar and burger joint Paradise Park. Although details of the project are still few, Brooks says that he hopes the business will be a gathering point for music lovers of all kinds.

"I'm hoping that ... when you walk in, 'love everybody' is stated right there," he says. "That's what it's about, right?"

Earlier that day, Brooks shared a video on his social media accounts that showed signs spelling out "Friends in Low Places" being placed inside the windows of the building, which is still under construction. Although he has all but confirmed that the bar and restaurant will be named after his trademark song, he's keeping most details under wraps. During the press conference, he did confirm that country music will be at the heart of the venue.

"I'd love it to just be a classic honky-tonk," he explains. "I'm hoping [it's] a thumping place that always looks like there's something crazy going on in there. When you walk in, I hope it's country music that you hear."

An opening date for Friends in Low Places has yet to be announced. Until then, fans can peruse a temporary merchandise store that has been set up in a small section of the building. The pop-up shop is now open during select hours every Thursday-Sunday.