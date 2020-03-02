It's still not clear how Garth Brooks feels about Bernie Sanders for president in 2020, but he's all in if Barry Sanders wants to run.

After getting trolled on social media for wearing a "Sanders 20" jersey last week, Brooks waited quietly as the fire was put out with a few buckets of truth. The singer was actually paying tribute to former NFL running back Barry Sanders, who wore No. 20 during his playing career with the Detroit Lions.

As it turns out, both he and Brooks went to Oklahoma State University around the same time — Sanders would win a Heisman Trophy there and Brooks would grow a beard and throw javelin.

So he was supporting Barry —not Bernie —Sanders, and soon even the most ardent supporters of President Trump and other nominees for the Democratic nomination backed off. That's when Barry, Garth and the Lions came with jokes. Below is their Twitter exchange:

Brooks has not endorsed any candidate for the 2020 presidential election, nor has he done so in recent years. Here is the picture that started everything:

“I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college. I was lucky to go to school with him. You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man," Brooks reportedly told the audience at his Detroit concert, adding, "He’s also one of the greatest human beings that you’ll ever get to witness and be with. He’s a good cat. It’s an honor to wear this jersey tonight."

Garth Brooks Fans Will Love Our Latest RISER