Garth Brooks' fourth Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour stop is another city that's been critical to his storied country music career.

The singer announced on Wednesday (Aug. 12) that his tour will spend two nights in Washington, D.C.

Garth Brooks in Washington, D.C., Ticket Details

Brooks added two shows at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena to his tour. They'll take place on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

Tickets to both dates go on sale Friday, Aug. 21. Like all of the other dates on the Blame It All On My Roots Tour, every ticket in the house will be priced at $155. Fans can purchase their seats via Ticketmaster.

Courtesy of Garth Brooks Courtesy of Garth Brooks

Washington, D.C. was a stop on Brooks' Garth Brooks World Tour in the mid-'90s.

He's also returned to the city to receive some important career accolades, including the RIAA's first-ever Artist of a Lifetime Award in 2026. That honor recognized him as the only musical artist in history to achieve 10 Diamond certification, making him the top-selling album artist in history.

Where Is Garth Brooks Playing On His 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour will begin in Indianapolis, Ind. on Aug. 20.



Messaging from Brooks' team indicates that this is a throwback tour that will focus on his long career of hits, including the revival of '90s stage staples like the drum pod

Read More: Everything We Know About Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour

Demand for Brooks' arena tour tickets has been voracious so far. He recently added more dates to Chicago in response to fan demand.

Brooks has said he'll use the material from these shows for a live album, like he did when he recorded Double Live.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (matinee show)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

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