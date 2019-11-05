Garth Brooks Announces Two ‘Dive Bar’ Tour Stops in One Night

Garth Brooks isn't afraid of a late night. He has revealed his next two Dive Bar Tour concerts—and they're back-to-back in different states on the same evening!

The 57-year-old superstar announced the big news on his weekly Facebook live stream, Inside Studio G on Monday afternoon (Nov. 4). The sixth and seventh Dive Bar shows will take place on Monday, Dec. 2nd. The sixth concert will be held at Prospectors in Mt. Laurel, N.J., which is right outside of Philadelphia. Later that night, the seventh concert will be held at Six String in Foxboro, Mass.

As of now, the exact times for doors and the start of the concert have not been released. Fans can only gain access to these exclusive concerts through contests and drawings on local country music radio stations.

Aside from his Dive Bar Tour, Brooks is also on a stadium tour. The final show for 2019 will take place at Knoxville, Tenn.'s Neyland Stadium on Nov. 16. The concert is the first held at the stadium in more than 16 years—and it's only the third concert to ever take place at the venue, as it serves primarily as the home for the University of Tennessee's Volunteers football program. Brooks has sold more than 75,000 tickets for the show to date, a record for the stadium.

Brooks collaborated with Blake Shelton on their single, "Dive Bar," which shares its name with the current tour. The pair recently released the music video for the infectious track, which now has over 27 million views.

The tour is sponsored by Seagram's 7 and is only open to fans of 21 years of age and older. Along with the sponsorship, Brooks and the company are urging fans to #JoinThePact to combat drunk driving. They have secured 700,000 participants through his Dive Bar Tour stops so far.