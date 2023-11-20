Garth Brooks reacted to the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter by sharing a message she taught his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

The singer and his wife were very close to former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. They often worked together at the Habitat for Humanity's yearly Carter Work Project.

"President Carter calls Ms. Yearwood his second favorite Georgia peach," Brooks shared on Monday (Nov. 20).

Rosalynn Carter died at age 96 on Sunday (Nov. 19), days after entering home hospice care.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 99, has been in hospice care since February.

Brooks spoke to assembled media during a press conference at his new Friends in Low Places bar in downtown Nashville.

"Ms. Yearwood called her her 'quiet warrior,'" he adds, before describing how she'd find a way to regain an audiences' focus after he, "steals the show."

When it was her turn to speak, Rosalynn would stand quietly at the microphone for a few seconds, allowing the audience to hush and lean in.

"And then what she says is very quiet, but yet very powerful," Brooks adds.

"What she taught Ms. Yearwood — who teaches us all — (is) the lion doesn't have to roar," he notes.

Brooks' new Friends in Low Places bar opens with a soft launch on Friday. That will include a live performance from Brooks and friends that will stream on Amazon Prime after the Black Friday football game.

After that, he says, they'll mostly be open on weekends and eventually shut down to make final preparations for the full grand opening in March.

For the first time, media was able to see the finished first floor of the Lower Broadway bar and ask Brooks about the design, as well as his new music and new TuneIn radio stations.

When questioned about Carter, he choked up a little bit before passing forward what he may feel is her biggest lesson.

"A light has gone out that kind of shines on how we should treat each other," he says, "But if we all pick that light up, maybe that light can crow instead of disappear."