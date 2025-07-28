Garth Brooks Surprises George Strait Fans at Texas Flood Benefit Concert

George Strait fans got more than they bargained for when Garth Brooks walked on stage during the King's Strait to the Heart benefit concert on Sunday (July 27).

Brooks was not one of the announced special guests, and his performance was just one of the many highlights from the show in Boerne, Texas.

Strait to the Heart also featured William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park and Hudson Westbrook.

Only 1,000 tickets were sold. FOX San Antonio shares that they started at $1,000.

$6.25 million was raised at the event. All proceeds will go to families affected by the July 4 floods in Kern County, Texas and surrounding areas.

Related: 25 Best Country Songs About Texas

Did George Strait + Garth Brooks Sing Together in Texas?

Video found on Facebook finds Brooks singing "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" with only an acoustic guitar. Other reports describe an audience in tears as he performed "The Dance."

Strait included "Amarillo by Morning" among his hits, but a full setlist shared with media reveals that yes, the two legends did sing a song together. The second song from Strait's set was "The Fireman" with Brooks. It was a nice tribute to first responders.

So far, there's not been much shared to social media although Off the Press News did share this video of Texas senator Ted Cruz dancing with his wife:

Strait's team announced the concert on July 11. It's one of several raising money to help families affected by flooding in Texas Hill Country. More than 130 people were killed by the floods over Fourth of July weekend, and more are still missing.

Is George Strait Retired?

At age 73, George Strait is playing fewer concerts each year, but hardly slowing down. That's because every concert he plays is a massive stadium concert with special guests.

Technically, Strait did retire in 2014, but even then he said he'd probably play a few select shows each year.

Typically he plays six to 12 shows in a calendar year and makes occasional guest appearances. For example, he was a surprise guest at a charity show in Colorado earlier this month.

Strait's last album was Cowboys & Dreamers, released in Sept. 2024.

This article was updated with the total amount raised and to confirm Brooks and Strait did perform together.

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker