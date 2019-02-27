Garth Brooks has officially broken the attendance record for Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. According to a press release, the country megastar sold 72,887 tickets for his May 18 show, which is now sold out.

The previous record set for the venue was at the University of Pittsburgh vs. Penn State University football game set on Sept. 10 of 2016, with 69,983 tickets sold.

Brooks was recently supporting Pittsburgh in another way, by participating in spring training with MLB's Pirates. He trained at the team's Florida facility for charity, even signing a week-long contract with the team in support of the 20th anniversary of his Teammates for Kids Foundation.

This spring, Brooks will be perform a string of six stadium tour dates, with stops in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Glendale, two dates in Minneapolis and Gainesville.

The same press release reiterates that he has filled stadiums across the globe while breaking records, most recently selling out the first ever concert at Notre Dame's football stadium for the Garth: Live at Notre Dame! television special that aired on CBS in December.

Last year, Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood completed a three-and-a-half-year world tour — a total of 390 concerts in nearly 100 cities. In total, the tour sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history. Brooks is still able to beat out even his own records, proving to be the true entertainer of a generation.