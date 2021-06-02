Garth Brooks is continuing to fill up his concert calendar. On Wednesday (June 2), the country superstar announced a brand-new Stadium Tour stop, this time in Kansas City, Mo.

Brooks is set to play GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7, at 7PM. Per a press release, the show is Brooks' first at the stadium, home to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Tickets for Brooks' Kansas City concert will go on sale on June 11 at 10AM CT, via Ticketmaster. Seating for the show -- and for all of Brooks' Stadium Tour stops -- is in-the-round style, and all tickets cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees.

Brooks, a recent Kennedy Center Honors recipient, has been playing Stadium Tour shows since 2019, though all but one of his 2020 dates had to be pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that vaccines are widely available, he's planning to pick the trek back up on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Brooks also has 2021 Stadium Tour dates planned in Salt Lake City, Utah (July 17); Cheyenne, Wyo. (July 23); Lincoln, Neb. (Aug. 14); Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); and Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25). When the tour begins again in Vegas, it will be Brooks' first big show since February of 2020.

See All Country Tours Slated for 2021: