Garth Brooks left 80,000 fans at Notre Dame University's football stadium hoarse and smiling after he played 25 hits for a CBS television special. The country superstar unofficially kicked off his stadium tour on this night, although fans in attendance didn't know it.

The three-hour concert will be trimmed for the Dec. 2 CBS special, but the highlights remain. There were plenty of Brooks' own chart-topping singalongs to lean on as he introduced mostly well-known cover songs by the Beatles, Bob Seger, Don McClean and country newcomer Ashley McBryde. Our No. 5 moment from his Notre Dame show was the first song he played. "All Day Long" opened the show, and fans unleashed their tension on him with furious applause after a long day spent in snow and rain (and a short weather delay).

The last song Brooks played was "American Pie," which checks in at No. 4 on our 5 Greatest Moments From Garth Brooks: Live at Notre Dame! list. From there it's three massive full crowd participation jams. Watch the video above to see clips of fans singing "Night Moves," "Friends in Low Places" and a Beatles song as memorable as it was unexpected. We won't spoil No. 1, as it's likely you'll have your own after watching the Sunday night special.

The Notre Dame show introduced a new era for Brooks. During the show he shared plans for a stadium tour that will wrap at the same stadium at some point. In the time since the Oct. 20 concert and the Dec. 2 airing, he's revealed several new stadium dates for 2019, with all signs pointing toward a mix of college and professional football venues to come in the near future.

Check out the full setlist and a few photos from the show below. Garth Brooks: Live at Notre Dame! begins at 8PM ET on Sunday.

Garth Brooks' Notre Dame Concert Set List:

"All Day Long"

"That Summer"

"Two of a Kind Workin' on a Full House"

"The River"

"Papa Loved Mama"

"Two Pina Coladas"

"Unanswered Prayers"

(Cover) Bob Seger, "Night Moves"

"Standing Outside the Fire"

"Rodeo"

(Cover) Gabe Dixon, "Live Again"

(Cover) The Beatles, "Let It Be"

(Cover) The Beatles, "Hey Jude"

"Ain’t Goin Down Til the Sun Comes Up"

"The Thunder Rolls"

"Callin’ Baton Rouge"

"Friends in Low Places"

"The Dance"

Housekeeping (Encore)

"She’s Every Woman"

"Red Strokes"

"Ireland"

"More Than a Memory"

(Cover) Ashley McBryde, "Guy Goin Nowhere" (originally "Girl Goin' Nowhere")

"Turn the Page"

(Cover) Don McClean, "American Pie"