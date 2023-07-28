Last summer, Garth Brooks expressed a desire to open a police station alongside his Friends in Low Places bar. This summer, he's turning that dream into reality.

Photos show Brooks and Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake touring the new bar and substation. Both are under construction, and it's not clear when either will be complete.

News of the police station plans came last August, with Brooks saying he'd develop the substation at no cost to taxpayers. His goal, he said, was to control traffic and safety, but he still needed Metro Council approval.

Per the Tennessean, Brooks bought the property at 411 Broadway for $48 million in December 2021. It was formerly known as the Downtown Sporting Club, and prior to that, Paradise Park Trailer Resort. It'd be several months before news of his plans emerged, and since then, not much has leaked about the look of the place.

Recent focus has been on the beer he will make available. "Yes, we are going to serve every brand of beer," Brooks told a crowd at Billboard Country Live: In Conversation in June. "It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you come into this house, love one another. If you're an a--hole, there are plenty other places on Lower Broadway [to go]."

The conversation was in response to a controversy around Bud Light's collaboration with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Artists like Kid Rock and John Rich reacted by criticizing the beer brand, with Rich going as far as to stop selling it as his downtown Nashville bar.

With Brooks, Eric Church and Luke Combs set to open downtown Nashville bars soon, there will be about a dozen celebrity owned watering holes along lower Broadway and adjacent streets. Of those three, FILP looks to be furthest along.