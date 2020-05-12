Garth Brooks is letting fans hear two new songs in advance of his next studio album, Fun, due to fan demand. The country megastar released "Party Gras (The Mardi Gras Song)" and "That's What Cowboys Do" digitally following his Live From Studio G Facebook Live show on Monday night (May 11).

Brooks was in the middle of his weekly live show when a fan named Jack asked him online if his new album would be released any time soon. Brooks paused for a few moments before replying, "Jack — tell you what we’re going to do. We’ll get Amazon Music on the phone. You can stream Garth. Let’s release half the album on Amazon Music…tonight. Can we do that?"

The result is two new tracks from the album that are streaming on the digital music platform, with which Brooks has an exclusive contract after years of resisting releasing his music digitally.

Brooks reveals that his new album is finished, but he's been struggling with how to release new music in an environment in which the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is dominating everyone's attention.

"We’ve had this discussion. I don’t want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurtin’,” he explains in a press release. “It’s like ... damn it. The album’s ready to go. It’s just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody’s out there fighting for their lives ..."

Click on the tracks below to hear samples from the two new songs.

Brooks has not yet revealed a release date or further details for his Fun album release.