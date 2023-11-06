Here Are Garth Brooks + Ronnie Dunn&#8217;s &#8216;Rodeo Man&#8217; Lyrics

Here Are Garth Brooks + Ronnie Dunn’s ‘Rodeo Man’ Lyrics

Two country music legends have teamed up for a new foot-stompin' rodeo jam, and Garth Brooks and Ronnie Dunn's "Rodeo Man" lyrics are as country as they are.

The track — co-written by Dunn and Phil O'Donnell — is an ode to those who live for the thrill of an eight-second ride.

Both singers trade lines throughout the song, telling the story of a man chasing the coveted buckle. It may not be a glamorous life, and it comes with big risks, but the narrator of the story can't help but be hooked on rodeo.

Brooks will include "Rodeo Man" on his upcoming Time Traveler album. The project arrives Nov. 7 as a part of his seven-disc box set that will be available exclusively through Bass Pro Shops, for now.

Garth Brooks and Ronnie Dunn's "Rodeo Man" Lyrics:

All broke down and banged up, been laid up a couple weeks / Had my share of bad luck, hard falls and drawin' deep / I'll be back in no time, ladies, I gotta make Fort Worth / One buckle shy of Vegas or pawn shop hocking these spurs

Chorus:

Pull up them boots, ease me down in that shoot / Tie me on tight, bet it all on one good ride / Get me off this thing alive, get me eight Lord that's the plan / It's just the day in the life of a rodeo man

Cold water truck stop showers, been rode hard and put up wet / Four more uphill hours to show 'em that I ain't dead yet

Repeat Chorus

Hooked hard on the habit, livin' for one good ride / Like a fox on the tail of a rabbit, I'm chasin' that buckaroo life

Repeat Chorus

It's just the day in the life of a rodeo man

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million.

