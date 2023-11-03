Garth Brooks Ropes Ronnie Dunn in for a Rollicking New Duet, ‘Rodeo Man’

Garth Brooks Ropes Ronnie Dunn in for a Rollicking New Duet, &#8216;Rodeo Man&#8217;

Terry Wyatt, Monica Schipper, Getty Images

Why settle for one legendary '90s cowboy when you could have two? For his next single, "Rodeo Man," Garth Brooks will join forces with Brooks & Dunn singer Ronnie Dunn.

The song will be available on Monday (Nov. 6), and not all that many details about the song itself are available quite yet. What is clear, however, is that it'll be a fast-paced ride: Clocking in at just under three minutes, a press release describes "Rodeo Man" as a wild "day in the life" of the people who call the rodeo home. The song will impact county radio on Monday, too.

It makes sense that Dunn would be Brooks' duet partner of choice for "Rodeo Man": Not only is he a superstar with serious '90s country cred and the word "COWBOY" tattooed in big block letters up his arm, but Dunn also co-wrote this track with Phil O'Donnell.

Courtesy of Big Machine Records
Brooks' new song will be included on the track list of his upcoming Time Traveler album, which he announced in late October. The full project's due out Nov. 7, but fans will only be able to buy it at one store: Brooks is selling Time Traveler as part of a seven-disc box set exclusively with Bass Pro Shops.

It's already available to pre-order on the company's website. Time Traveler consists of 10 tracks, and the box set also includes albums like Fun, Gunslinger, Man Against Machine and the three-disc Triple Live project.

"There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name," Brooks explained when he announced the release of Time Traveler. "Country music's core is sincerity; after that you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of country music."

