Garth Brooks Reveals Date, Details for St. Louis Stadium Show

Garth Brooks has officially announced the first date of his upcoming 2019 Stadium Tour. Brooks will perform at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, March 9 at 7PM.

The special show will be staged in the round, and it kicks off what Brooks says will be his biggest tour yet. The country megastar announced on Oct. 17 that his upcoming tour will consist of all stadium dates, and he will spend three years on tour, performing between 10 and 12 stadium shows each year and making each show different.

"This one is going to be so special, so rare," he said during a press conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville to announce the tour. "This one's going to be fun and each one's going to be unique — their own thing."

Brooks has also revealed that the second show of the tour will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz, though he shared no further details. Five shows of the tour will go on sale before Christmas 2018, and while Brooks has not revealed the remaining three dates, he strongly hinted he'll be performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tickets to Brooks' St. Louis show go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10AM CST, with an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets are available exclusively online through Ticketmaster or by calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Nov. 16. All seats will cost a total of $94.95, and all seats sold will be the best available at the time of purchase.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year recently performed a sold-out show at Notre Dame Football Stadium, marking the first-ever concert in that venue. The concert was filmed for a television special titled Garth: Live at Notre Dame!, which is set to air on Dec. 2 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.

