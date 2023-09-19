Garth Brooks is wishing happy birthday to "The Queen" herself. The singer's country legend wife, Trisha Yearwood, turned 59 years old on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY [Trisha Yearwood]!!!!" a statement posted to Brooks' social media reads. "To the woman who brings inspiration, comfort, kindness & love into our hearts every day, today we celebrate YOU!"

Brooks' birthday message is paired with a series of snapshots of the two singers together, both onstage and behind the scenes.

One photo is a performance shot, while another shows them just hanging out onstage during soundcheck, and two were snapped side-stage as the country duo waved to their fans or walked hand-in-hand.

For Yearwood's birthday, Brooks celebrated not only his wife's musical career but also her talents as a chef. Yearwood has released multiple cookbooks and is the host of the Food Network TV series Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

"The world is a better place with you in it — country music and what's on our tables wouldn't be the same without you!!!" Brooks' birthday message concludes.

Yearwood and Brooks may be country royalty these days, but when they first met in 1987, both were unsigned demo singers just cutting songs in songwriter Kent Blazy's attic studio. The two quickly became friends, and Brooks promised that she could open shows for him once he got his record deal — a promise he kept, even though Brooks didn't get paid at all for those early gigs, and Yearwood only earned $10 (a very low paycheck for an opening act, even in 1980s money.)

Both were married to other people early on, but after each ended their marriages, Yearwood and Brooks' friendship turned romantic, and Brooks surprised his bride-to-be with a public marriage proposal at Buck Owen's Crystal Palace in May 2005. They got married that December, and at the end of this year, they'll celebrate 18 years of wedded bliss.

