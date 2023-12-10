Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are the definition of happily ever after. The longtime friends wed on Dec. 10, 2005, and have barely spent a moment apart since.

What can the couple say? They simply like being around each other.

"We like to be together. We don't like to be apart," Yearwood admits in an interview with the Boot.

"We didn't get married to be apart, so we're gonna be together all the time," Brooks adds, agreeing with his wife. "Let's say she announces her tour supporting this new music. Well, I'll be with her in the cities where she's at, and I'll be where she's playing. Hopefully, nothing's really gonna change for us."

The couple first met in 1987 during a demo recording session. Both struggling artists at the time, they were also both married — Brooks to his college love, Sandy Mahl, and Yearwood to her first husband, musician Chris Latham. She'd later wed Robert Reynolds, the bass player for the Mavericks. They divorced in 1999, and Brooks and Mahl split in 2001.

"It's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I'd been married for 13 months," Brooks said of his and Yearwood's first meeting in a 2013 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We started seeing each other after the divorce and we came off tour. We'd known each other music-wise, but we got to see each other as people ... I gotta tell ya, I never knew it could be like this. I never knew that, every day, you could wake up and feel like this."

The couple remain steadfast in their relationship. Brooks frequently refers to Yearwood respectfully as Ms. Yearwood, or lovingly as "The Queen." Scroll through their cutest pictures together to see what their love looks like.

