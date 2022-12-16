Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.

In the clip, viewers see the somewhat chaotic moments leading up to the birth of George Jones and Tammy Wynette's daughter, Georgette. Wynette, played by award-winning actress Jessica Chastain, is faced with unexpected news during her recovery. In contrast, Jones, played by accomplished actor Michael Shannon, is joined by a rowdy crew of characters out in the waiting room.

George & Tammy debuted on Dec. 4, airing simultaneously on Showtime, Paramount and CMT. The first of six episodes drew 3.3 million viewers, making it Showtime’s most watched original series to date.

Created and produced by Abe Sylvia, the series is based on Georgette Jones' 2011 autobiography The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George. Earlier this week, Chastain's portrayal of Wynette earned her a Golden Globe Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film.

New episodes of George & Tammy air each Sunday at 9PM ET on Showtime and the Paramount Network.