George Birge Picked His Dream Golf Group of Country Stars, But Cheated a Little

Not only is George Birge basking in the success of his No. 1 hit "Cowboy Songs," but the man knows his way around a golf course.

The 37-year-old singer attended the University of Texas and was a walk-on for the Longhorns Golf team. So, when he joined Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole as a guest, we had to ask him about his skills.

We asked Birge if it were up to him, who would fill out his golf foursome in the country music world?

The first answer was the quickest, though Birge cheated by choosing Tiger Woods. In his opinion — and many others' — Woods is the best golfer out there, so how could he not choose him for his team?

His second pick? Fellow Texan George Strait, mainly to "make sure we all stayed in line and behaved," Birge says.

The former Waterloo Revival singer would call on an old school singer to help, too: Willie Nelson. Birge notes that Willie would “bring some smoke with him," though he didn't clarify what kind of smoke, whether figurative or literal.

Now, that could have been the end of the list, but Birge said he had to add one more as a master of ceremonies.

The final addition is actor — and yes, another Texan — Matthew McConaughey. Birge admits that this final addition probably breaks the rules again, but he needed to make sure the party vibes would be kept the entire round.

It was mentioned that partnering McConaughey and Willie Nelson together could cause some, let’s just say delays, in play.

When not playing a round of golf with stars, Birge continues to rise up the ranks of country music stars and will be touring with Dylan Scott in 2025.

