It's unavoidable: Everyone who meets the King of Country Music, George Strait, gets starstruck.

They might even lose the ability to form words.

Both Parker McCollum and George Birge have stories about the first time they met Strait. Scotty McCreery does, too.

McCreery spoke with Taste of Country's Adison Haager recently, and she asked him about when he got to meet the "Check Yes or No" hitmaker in person. He says now he had no clue what to say when they were face to face.

"So I had talked to him on the phone before we met in person, but when we met in person, he was behind me and he tapped me on the shoulder and was like, 'Scotty?'" McCreery — who released a single called "Damn Strait" — says.

"I turned around and it was George and I think I said, 'H-h-hello?'"

The "Five More Minutes" singer isn't afraid to admit that he "did not play it cool."

"It kind of feels like you just know him ..." McCreery says. "You grow up listening to all his music, he's the King, but it's just like, 'Man, you been on my speakers my whole life.'"

McCreery's "Damn Strait" came out in 2022, and the song is an homage to the king. So is the music video — watch here.

