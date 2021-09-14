George Strait has announced a one-night-only concert at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., set for Nov. 7.

The concert will be part of a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Ford Center.

"The King of Country himself, GEORGE STRAIT, will be LIVE at the Ford Center November 7th! Help us celebrate turning 10 with a night of Pure Country," reads a post on the venue's Facebook page.

Tickets for the show go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10AM local time on Sept. 24, with prices starting at $79. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Sept. 15.

It will be a busy fall season for Strait, as he has quite a few shows already scheduled. The singer will be spending time in Austin for the Austin City Limits Music Festival as he headlines both weekends, playing on both Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

On Nov. 5, Strait heads to Atlanta to join Eric Church for "The King & The Chief" as part of the ATLive festival. Shortly after on Nov. 13, fans can catch Strait in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

The country superstar's Strait to Vegas residency has also been extended to include dates at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 3 and 4, as well as two dates, Feb. 11 and 12, in 2022.