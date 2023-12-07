Country singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer Keith Gattis died in April of 2023, and George Strait was among the artists who stepped up to pay tribute to him during a tribute concert in Nashville.

Gattis scored cuts from Strait, Randy Travis, Miranda Lambert, Sara Evans, Ashley Monroe and more over the years, and the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville was filled with country music legends and fans who were on hand to celebrate and pay tribute to Gattis and his contributions on Nov. 28.

George Strait @KristenDrum, Instagram loading...

Strait hit the stage along with Sheryl Crow, Randy Houser and many other artists to play songs and share memories from time spent with Gattis. Below are clips and pictures from the special night:

Strait came strutting out with a huge smile on his face and began playing a song that Gattis penned for him, "Goin', Goin', Gone." Some fans were singing along, and some had tears in their eyes, overcome with emotion.

He also took some time to share some memories and some kind words about his friend. The two first worked together in 2013, when Gattis wrote "I Got a Car" on Strait's Love Is Everything album. Gattis also wrote two songs on Strait's 2015 Cold Beer Conversation album, "Goin', Goin', Gone" and "Let It Go."

Houser, Crow, Jon Pardi and more joined Strait on stage to close down the evening with an epic collaboration on Gattis' hits, wrapping up the special night.

George Strait @KristenDrum, Instagram loading...

George Strait @KristenDrum, Instagram loading...

