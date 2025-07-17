The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating Bill Anderson as their longest-serving member: 64 years!

On Tuesday (July 15), Anderson was introduced onto the Opry stage, like he has been for the past six-and-a-half decades, but this time, it was slightly different.

The Country Music Hall of Famer was surprised by Opry Vice President Dan Rogers, who not only pointed out that Anderson is the longest-serving member of the Opry, but presented him with a custom scarf designed by world-renowned designer Manuel Cuevas.

Anderson, still humble as ever, took the mic to respond to the moment with class, saying, "More than anything, it’s just a blessing to be up here for more than 64 years. Thank you to the fans and the Opry for supporting me all this time."

According to Rogers, it's not just the fans that are appreciative of Anderson's commitment to the Opry.

"Bill Anderson has made an indelible mark. We could take a full Opry show and talk about Bill and his impact," he said.

Rogers continued, "He has continued to be a bridge between new and legacy artists for 64 years now, and now we thank him."

Who's Been a Member of The Grand Ole Opry the Longest?

Bill Anderson — inducted on July 15, 1961

Connie Smith — inducted on August 21, 1965

Stu Phillips — inducted on June 1, 1967

Jeannie Seely — September 16, 1967

Dolly Parton — January 4, 1969

What Is The Grand Ole Opry?

The Grand Ole Opry is not only a country concert, it is also a live radio show which broadcasts two to five times per week in Nashville, Tenn.. It has been ongoing since its inception in 1925.

Who Is Bill Anderson?

Bill Anderson is a Country Music Hall of Famer (inducted in 2001) and is one of the most popular country entertainers of all time, certainly as far as the Opry is concerned. His nickname is "Whispering Bill," due to his breathy voice and his warm way of singing a country song.

