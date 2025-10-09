Alan Jackson recently announced his final full concert performance will take place in Nashville on June 27, 2026, and moments after that announcement was made, Gretchen Wilson explained why she felt the need to both apologize to and thank the country icon.

Why Is Gretchen Wilson Apologizing to Alan Jackson?

The "Redneck Woman" singer says, "My first CMA Awards, I was petrified. I remember everything feeling wrong, like, 'I'm not supposed to be here, this wasn't meant for me, this is some kind of mistake.'"

Wilson stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to chat it up with Evan Paul, and as we revealed the news of Jackson's impending retirement, she laughed and told an epic story that ended with the apology and a thank you.

She relates, "I thought I was gonna pass out, and the only thing that went through my head when I stepped on stage was, 'Find a friendly face and lock in on it.'"

The Season 13 winner of The Masked Singer winner continues, "I'm gonna tell you something, for about two years I thought to myself, 'That man probably thinks I'm psychotic,' because I stared at him intensely when I sang 'When I Think About Cheatin'.'"

Wilson jokes that Jackson's wife probably had some questions for Jackson after that moment, between the stare down and the song choice — thus the light-hearted apology decades later.

"He was just the friendly face that I locked on and so, ya know, if you can hear me Alan, thank you for that," Wilson says. "I really appreciate you getting me through my first CMA performance."

What Year Was Gretchen Wilson's First CMA Performance?

Gretchen Wilson's first CMA performance was at the 2004 CMA Awards.

How Old Is Alan Jackson?

The country music icon is only 66 years old. He was born on Oct. 17, 1958.

Why Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

Alan Jackson has been dealing with a chronic health challenge for more than a decade, and it's only going to get worse.

The Country Music Hall of Famer shared in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage, focused in the arms and legs.

As the Mayo Clinic reports, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, making walking difficult.

The country legend's three daughters are all adults now, and he and his wife, Denise, have two grandchildren, which also played into his decision.

Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Fatal?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is not fatal, and it will not shorten Jackson's life. But there is no known cure for the illness, which is inherited.

