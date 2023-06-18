Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had not one but two big reasons to celebrate on Sunday (June 18.) Not only was it Shelton's 47th birthday, but it's also Father's Day.

"Happy bday and father's day, [Blake Shelton]," Stefani wrote on social media. "I love u more than anything."

To commemorate the occasion, Stefani compiled a montage of sweet memories of the couple's relationship, setting the video to a snippet of her upcoming new song, "True Babe." The clip shows footage from Stefani and Shelton's July 2021 wedding ceremony, plus shots of them hanging out and spending time together through the years.

On her Instagram Stories, Stefani went on to shower Shelton with even more love for his special day -- both as a birthday boy and as a stepdad. "Happy Bday to my everything cowboy," she wrote in one slide, which shows her planting a kiss on her country star husband's cheek as he smiles broadly, dressed in a colorful button-down shirt.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Shelton and Stefani cemented their blended family status when they got married, with Shelton becoming stepdad to Stefani's three sons -- 17-year-old Kingston, 14-year-old Zuma and nine-year-old Apollo -- from her previous marriage to actor Gavin Rossdale. The kids were a prominent part of Stefani's wedding to Shelton: The older two even signed the marriage certificate as official witnesses.

Shelton has long taken his dad role very seriously. When he announced plans to retire from The Voice after Season 23, he said he was hoping to be able to devote more of his time to family.

Instagra Instagram loading...

In another Instagram Stories slide, Stefani shared a sweet photo of her youngest son, Apollo, posing with Shelton and holding up a trophy that reads "Best Step-Dad."

Shelton wrapped up his final season as a coach on The Voice last month, but he'll have a keepsake from the set to remind him of all the good memories: Stefani arranged for the lucky red coaches' chair where Shelton sat during his time on the show to be delivered to their home in Oklahoma.