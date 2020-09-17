Gwen Stefani shared a fun throwback photo of herself with Blake Shelton, but what's peculiar is that she and the country star didn't know each other in the 1990s. Also, to insert her current boyfriend into the image, she needed to cut out her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The new picture has obviously been edited and touched up, and Stefani doesn't try to hide it when she says, "#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx." The pair started dating in late 2015, having met on the set of NBC's The Voice.

The pop star's followers on Instagram were quick to bring back an oldie but goodie of her with Rossdale, posted not long before they broke up. In the original, the formerly married pair are in all of their '90s California glory in the picture, her Stefani in a crop top and blonde hair, and Rossdale looking very alt-rock, with a chain wallet and everything. The couple have three kids together, who Shelton helps raise while they're with him in Oklahoma.

Of course the "date night" Stefani spoke of was their performance at the 2020 ACM Awards. The two sang from a green screen studio in Los Angeles that magically became the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville for the song, their new duet "Happy Anywhere." Later in the night Shelton would win a CMA Award for Single of the Year for "God's Country," a hit in 2019.

Shelton and Stefani are in Los Angeles taping the new season of The Voice, which begins in October. They now own a house together in California, to go with Shelton's farmhouse in Oklahoma.

